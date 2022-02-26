National Pension Service Acquires 77,178 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,178 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Tyson Foods worth $41,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.