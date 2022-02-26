National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,885 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of onsemi worth $40,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in onsemi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

