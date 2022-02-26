National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

National Pension Service grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $35,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FirstEnergy by 691.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 24.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 611.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.