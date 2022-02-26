National Pension Service Buys 20,570 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

NYSE DRI opened at $145.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.59 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

