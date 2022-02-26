National Pension Service Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Generac worth $39,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $316.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.34 and a 200 day moving average of $384.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

