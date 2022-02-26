National Pension Service Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Pension Service reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $43,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,136,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.63 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $230.89 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.82 and a 200 day moving average of $287.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

