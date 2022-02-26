National Pension Service Cuts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of MongoDB worth $40,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $375.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.85. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

