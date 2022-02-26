National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of American Water Works worth $41,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $152.69 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

