National Pension Service Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Okta worth $39,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,441,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.37 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.51 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.96 and a 200-day moving average of $228.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.65.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

