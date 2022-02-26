National Pension Service Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Edison International worth $35,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Edison International by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,845,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,073 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.