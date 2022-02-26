National Pension Service Has $34.82 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,093 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

