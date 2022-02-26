National Pension Service Has $34 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Splunk worth $33,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Splunk by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,583,000 after buying an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $139,067,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $129,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

