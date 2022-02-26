National Pension Service Has $35.12 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Edison International worth $35,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.