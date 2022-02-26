National Pension Service Has $37.96 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $335.64 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.54 and a 200-day moving average of $437.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

