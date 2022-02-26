National Pension Service Has $41.41 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of CDW worth $41,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $177.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

