National Pension Service Has $41.79 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average is $207.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

