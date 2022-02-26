National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Avantor worth $39,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 97.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,349 shares of company stock worth $9,130,031 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

