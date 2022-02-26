National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of CarMax worth $33,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.