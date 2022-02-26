National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Waters worth $38,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $323.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.