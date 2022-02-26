National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,415 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $37,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $1,134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.