National Pension Service Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Xylem worth $34,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.74 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.