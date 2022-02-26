National Pension Service Purchases 2,053 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

National Pension Service grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of NetApp worth $39,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

