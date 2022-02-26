National Pension Service Purchases 4,250 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

National Pension Service increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $36,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

ARE stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $202.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,368. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

