National Pension Service Purchases 54,944 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $44,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 919,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,140,000 after buying an additional 245,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,691,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 60,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

