National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Trimble worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

TRMB stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

