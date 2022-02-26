National Pension Service Reduces Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.57 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

