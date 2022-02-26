National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $39,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.22 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.99 and a 200 day moving average of $365.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

