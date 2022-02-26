National Pension Service Sells 10,490 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Cloudflare worth $39,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $137,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,197 shares of company stock valued at $76,355,719 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

Cloudflare stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

