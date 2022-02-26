National Pension Service Sells 11,987 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Albemarle worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,873,000. Amundi bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,879,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.26. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

