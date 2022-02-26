National Pension Service Sells 14,575 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Etsy worth $37,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.48.

ETSY opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.69. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

