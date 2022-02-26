National Pension Service Sells 15,535 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $39,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.