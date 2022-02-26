National Pension Service Sells 15,535 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $39,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

