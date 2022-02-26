National Pension Service Sells 15,880 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $37,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $148.43 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

