National Pension Service Sells 17,030 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 585,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $41,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $83.63 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

