National Pension Service Sells 17,425 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Quest Diagnostics worth $34,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $148.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.20 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.