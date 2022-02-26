National Pension Service Sells 2,280 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $40,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $147.28 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.98.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

