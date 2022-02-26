National Pension Service Sells 33,452 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,452 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Fastenal worth $41,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.