National Pension Service Sells 45,605 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,605 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $37,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $6,233,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

