National Pension Service Sells 49,824 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,824 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Pinterest worth $39,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.35 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.