National Pension Service Sells 5,704 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of AMETEK worth $39,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $129.87 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

