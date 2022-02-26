National Pension Service Sells 7,190 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $599,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $327,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

EXR stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.