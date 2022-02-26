National Pension Service Sells 724 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS opened at $139.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.42 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

