National Pension Service Sells 8,837 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $38,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ally Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,022,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 213,943 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,833,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

ALLY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

