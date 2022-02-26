National Pension Service Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $42,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $808,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $16,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

