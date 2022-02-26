National Pension Service Trims Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $35,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,112 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

