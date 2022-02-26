National Pension Service Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of HubSpot worth $44,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Argus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

HubSpot stock opened at $518.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.93. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

