National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $43,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

