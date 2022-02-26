National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Lennar worth $41,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $90.83 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

