National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.08% of National Retail Properties worth $81,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,981,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,402,000 after buying an additional 316,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.05 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

