National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,929 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $37,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $59.60 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

